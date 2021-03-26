ADVERTISEMENT

North Central Governors Forum (NCGF) has said insecurity is taking a dangerous dimension in Nigeria, even as it condemned the attempted assassination of Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, and called for a thorough investigation of the incident by relevant security agents.

The chairman of the forum and Niger State governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, in a statement, described as dangerous the new dimension of insecurity in the country.

He added that something urgent and drastic must be done collectively, to curtail the situation which he says is a threat to the nation’s corporate coexistence.

According to him, “This issue of insecurity in our nation needs all and sundry to be collectively responsible in its addressing, irrespective of religious, ethnic and political affiliations.”

The NCGF who applauded the efforts of the security details of Governor Ortom at ensuring his safety and other members of his entourage, said the Forum is in solidarity with Governor Ortom and the entire people of Benue State.

He enjoined the security agents not to relent in their efforts to secure lives and property.