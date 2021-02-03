By NAHUM SULE |

The Taraba State governor, Arc Darius Dickson Ishaku has called on the federal government to consider the creation of federal, state and local government police to combat the rising insecurity in the country. He expressed displeasure over the security situation across the country and called on the federal government to as a matter of urgency, look into the situation by establishing state police.

While speaking to journalists in Jalingo, the state capital, Ishaku said that the federal government alone cannot handle security as it has been shown that it has woefully failed.

Governor Ishaku said that the nation’s security architecture has to be broken down into levels to enable security situations to be effectively managed and called on the National Assembly to look into the constitution with the view of amending it immediately.

He asserted that “One thing I won’t stop saying is, there must be a split of the security architecture of the country that is to say, until the security outfits are split possibly into Federal, State, and LG police there still won’t be a solution to this insecurity rocking our country. Taraba is an agricultural state and with the nature of insecurity in the country an average Nigerian won’t risk his life by putting his agricultural might into practice either by going to the farm only not to return.

When I travelled outside the country to Hong Kong, you hardly see the police or military outside, but here, you see police van and military patrol yet there’s kidnapping,” he said.

The governor therefore, called on the federal government, all politicians both APC, PDP and those that are in position of power to seriously look into this issue of security and tackle it finally.