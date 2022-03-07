The former Bayelsa State Governor and Senator representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District in the 9th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson has been conferred with the Chieftaincy title of Utoron (1) of Ataba Kingdom, Andoni, Rivers State.

He was conferred with the title on Saturday, alongside the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, who was conferred with the title of Oroata (1) of Ataba Kingdom.

Senator Dickson was in Ataba Kingdom in Andoni, Rivers State also to attend the interment ceremony of the mother of his friend and colleague, Mr Erasmus Patrick, whose mother, Mrs Henrietta Fimie Patrick passed on at the good old age of 102

On his Facebook page, Senator Dickson said, “As part of the ceremony, I was conferred with the title of Utoron (i) of Ataba kingdom by the council of chiefs which means the light of Ataba kingdom.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My brother, the Governor of Bayelsa State, HE Senator Douye Diri was equally conferred the title, Oroata (i) of Ataba Kingdom, which means, one who does good”.

Responding after the conferment of the chieftaincy titles on them, Senator Dickson, speaking on behalf of Governor Diri, thanked H.R.H, King Benson Mgbowaji Egwenre, JP. Oruk XVII Okaan Ama Of Ataba Kingdom and the entire council of chiefs for the honor done to him and his family and the honor done to the Governor and the good people of Bayelsa.

He said the people of Ataba and Andoni believe in the Ijaw cause and have over the years produced sons and daughters who have served and are still serving the Ijaw nation in various capacities and they are proud of them.

Senator Dickson further narrated how their son, Mr. Erasmus Patrick has been a Bayelsan friend, a colleague and a stalwart of the INC. He said the sterling qualities of their son, Major Lancelot, as a dependable brother whose support and services to him are invaluable and who has continued to render the same to his successor, Senator Douye Diri was most delightful.

ADVERTISEMENT