By Osa Okhomina |

A coalition of 45 non-governmental organizations in Bayelsa State have dragged the State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, the State

House of Assembly and four of his aides before the State High Court in Yenagoa on the need for the State to make public the status of the State Finances, lists of loans obtained and debt profile from 2015 till date.

The four aides of the governor listed as respondents in the suit include the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Commissioner for Health and Commissioner for Education.

The claimants in the suit on behalf of the 45 groups is Comrade Kemedengiyefa Opia under the aegis of the Bayelsa Non-Governmental Organization Forum (BANGOF) in the suit numbered YHC/183/2020 and made available to journalists in Yenagoa, are asking the State High Court to issue an order of mandamus compelling the defendants to make available information on the accounts of the State for the period between 2015 to 2019 in line with the pursuance of the Freedom of Information Act, 2011.

“We are also seeking an order of mandamus compelling the Executive Governor, Senator Douye Diri to make public the debt profile, account balance and what the present administration inherited from the previous administration as at February 14th, 2020.”

“An order of mandamus compelling the executive Governor, Senator Douye Diri to make public the total work force of the State Civil Service, monthly wage bill, list of loans obtained for projects and the level of implementation as at 14th February, 2020.”

LEADERSHIP recall that the suit by the groups is coming few days after the State House of Assembly approved the sum of N17billion loan request by the state governor to boost the economy of the state and enhance good governance.