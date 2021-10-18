Governor Nasir El-Rufai has expressed appreciation to the Kaduna State House of Assembly for the close partnership that has enabled the government to innovate and drive progressive outcomes in the state.

The governor who made this known while presenting the 2022 draft budget before the legislators, listed some of the land mark bills that the House of Assembly has passed since 2015.

“It is with your kind support that we have the necessary legislation to anchor our governance innovations. Enacting the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (KADSIECOM) Law has enabled our state to introduce a revolution in Nigeria by adopting electronic voting for the local government elections of September 2021 and May 2018,’’ he said.

El-Rufai noted that the KADSIECOM Law is among the over 100 new laws enacted since 2015, to institutionalise reforms in public finances, procurement, taxation, child welfare and protection, investment promotion, scholarships, youth capacity building and residency, among others.