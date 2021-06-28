Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has noted that sports is perhaps the only thing that unifies Nigerians because nobody cares where an athlete comes from so long as he or she brings laurels to the nation or a state.

El-Rufai who made this known while hosting athletes that represented Kaduna state in the last National Sports Festival at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, further noted ‘’nobody cares about indigene or settler when it comes to sports.”

The governor pointed out that this philosophy of equality of citizens is what he wants Kaduna state to be under his administration.

According to him, ‘’whether your name is Elisha, Audu, Femi or Chukwuemeka, if you live here, you work here and contribute to our state, you are a citizen of our state. You have every right like everyone else. This is how Kaduna state is trying to be. This is what Nigeria should be; we are all one people.’’

The governor thanked the athletes for representing the state and winning medals for themselves and Kaduna state, adding that the government will ‘’encourage you to continue to develop your capacity and capability and I assure you that Kaduna state will help you to develop you full potentials.‘’

The governor promised to direct ‘’the Commissioner of Sports to come back to me with a proposal for some amount of money for each and everyone of you for getting these medals, as well as a flat token for everyone that participated, whether or not they got medals because they tried.’’

El-Rufai also asked the athletes ‘’to fill forms and be allocated a piece of land, free of any cost because we expect you to build on those pieces of land.’’

The governor pleaded with them not to sell the land because ‘’we want you to settle and have your own homes in Kaduna state. You can choose where you want the land to be, whether it is in Kaduna or wherever you want to live. We will do our best to give you land in those locations. We don’t have land everywhere. I hope this will ginger you to work harder in developing your God-given talents. ‘’

El-Rufai who noted that sports is not only a unifier but also a business, also said that it is a source of income.

‘’We will like to work with all of you to get some of the companies in Kaduna state, to endorse you and give you support so that you can develop your careers further, and move from being amateurs to professionals,’’ he promised.

According to the governor, Kaduna is the third largest state in Nigeria in terms of population and his administration has always aspired to be in the top three in everything that it does.

‘’I was disappointed when we were not in the top three but with the explanation of the commissioner that some states hired mercenaries, and paid them to represent them even though they don’t live there, I understand,’’ he said.

‘’In Kaduna we don’t cheat. We do things the right way. So, if we don’t get medals like other states that hired mercenaries, I’m quite satisfied and quite happy with what we are able to achieve,’’ El-Rufai added.