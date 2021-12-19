Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, has condoled the people of Zonkwa Chiefdom and the family of His Highness Nuhu Bature, the Agwam Bajju, on his demise.

El-Rufai described late Bature as a good man, decent monarch and a proponent of peaceful existence, whose counsel and wisdom was always cherished.

Special Adviser to the governor on media and communications, Muyiwa Adekeye, said Kaduna State government acknowledged and saluted his stature as a royal father who sought to build bridges as part of his resolute commitment to peace and harmony.

The statement added that El-Rufai has sent a message of condolence to the family of the revered monarch, praying God to grant him peaceful repose, comfort his family and the entire Zonkwa Chiefdom.