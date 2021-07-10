Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has approved 12 years as maximum age for admission into secondary schools across the state to curb cultism in secondary schools.

This is contained in a statement by the commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Ini Ememobong at the end of the State Executive Council meeting held yesterday, in Uyo.

The information commissioner added that investigation had revealed that surge in unwholesome and criminal acts is caused mainly by mass recruitment of over aged students who are on admission into cult groups.

“However, any student above this age with a genuine reason, will have his or her parents sign an undertaking of good behaviour, before their admission,” he said.