…As Bauchi Gov, PDP National Chair pays condolence visit to Hilltop mansion

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel has been commended for his developmental strides in the state. The Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed made the commendation when he visited the Governor in Uyo on Wednesday to commiserate with him on the demise of state PDP Chairman, Obong Udo Ekpenyong, and other senior citizens of the state.

According to Governor Mohammed, Governor Emmanuel’s developmental strides in the state and the unflinching support he has given to PDP, has not only endeared him to the party but has made him an inspiration in the party.

Hear him, “You can see what Governor Udom Emmanuel has done in Akwa Ibom State in terms of bringing infrastructural development and services and being able to manage the scarce resources of the state. The way he is doing it, without any rancour, without any division and he is doing it in such a manner that shows good leadership”.

“Governor Udom Emmanuel is someone that is reliable. Anytime PDP needs the services of a man that knows finance and has the finesse to do it, we always have him around to do it for us, and he does it with humility. He is a friend that I like so much, a young man that has the energy, penetration, acumen, intellect and all that it takes for someone to dispense services to the people”, he stated.

He described the passage of the illustrious sons of the state as a trying moment for Governor Emmanuel, the families of the deceased and the entire state, praying God to console the governor, strengthen the state and the party, pledging the solidarity of the government and people of Bauchi state with Akwa Ibom people.

“Please accept the condolences and commiseration from the government and people of Bauchi State, we are with you in this moment of grief and sadness and as a leader we know you will overcome it because we know it is heavy burden to bear but with your capacity and pedigree we know you will overcome it”, he said.

Also speaking, the National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, who led a delegation of PDP National Working Committee on a condolence visit to the Governor, expressed grief over the demise of eminent sons of Akwa Ibom State.

Secondus described late Udo Ekpenyong as a strong pillar of the party, state and the country, praying God to heal every grieving heart in the state during this moment of sadness, grief and despair. He urged governor Emmanuel and the families of the deceased to be consoled with the word of God, adding that God will grant the governor and the deceased families, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss and Governor Emmanuel the grace to finish strong.

Responding, Governor Udom Emmanuel thanked the sympathisers for defying all odds to travel down to commiserate with the state, noting that the passage of Nkanga, Udo Ekpenyong and others has thrown the state into sadness.

In his words, “We don’t take this for granted, how I wish you can see our heart we don’t take this for granted at all, you even came in with respected senators the entire National Committee of the Party to commiserate with us, it’s so painful and terrible because from Christmas eve we’ve not had that ease of the flare of the merriment of the season, well no matter what happens you can’t question God”, he stated.

The Governor who acknowledged the tremendous support from the sympathisers, particularly appreciated the PDP stalwarts and the people of Bauchi state for commiserating with the state and the families of the deceased, and sued for the unity of the party, maintaining that the supremacy and corperate existence of the party should be paramount against all odds.

“This is also a wake up call that the party must remain united from the unit level up to the state and national level, the whole nation is watching how we are going to steer leadership of this party”, he declared.