BY BERNARD TOLANI DADA |

Akwa Ibom State governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel has identified inclusive governance, job creation and citizens’ welfare as antidotes to the rising security challenges across Nigeria.

The governor stated this while speaking at a gala night in Uyo, with members of the Syndicate 2 of the National Institute for Security Services (NISS), Abuja, who was in the state for the Executive Intelligence Management Course 14 study tour.

Represented at the event by the secretary to the state government, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, the governor said stemming idleness and inducing patriotism through provision of basic amenities and economic opportunities were soft security measures that are being deployed by the current administration in Akwa Ibom State.

“There is no young man who will wake up in the morning, goes to work from 8am, working very hard and competitively till about 5pm and will come back to start planning how to go and wreck havoc, inflict pain and kill.

So those are the soft aspects of the underpinnings that promote security: employment, stemming idleness, sense of belonging, all-inclusive administration, and encouragement of skills acquisition”.

“On the other hand, the cumulative dissatisfaction from the absence of these basic needs engenders discouragement, disloyalty and unwillingness to take risk for the society, which in turn breeds insecurity,” he added.

Speaking on behalf of the NISS delegation, the syndicate leader, Mr Emmanuel Esonmonu, commended the Udom Emmanuel-led state government for maintaining a safe, conducive and attractive atmosphere in the state and for the hospitality his team has enjoyed during their stay.

Esonmonu whose team has been in the state on a weeklong study tour on the theme, “Governance, Security and Sustainable Development: Nexus, Challenges and Prospect,” said what they have witnessed in the state could only be the result of quality leadership. He maintained that development cannot be possible without security and determination to serve, adding that leadership is best when it is about service.

He described Governor Emmanuel as one who has shown leadership through service to Akwa Ibom people, adding that posterity will justify his regime.