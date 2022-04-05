Akwa Ibom State governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has inaugurated a five-man Dakkada Luxury Estate Board, with the assurance that his administration will ensure further expansion in housing and educational facilities to accommodate the influx of people into the state.

Performing the inauguration on the floor of the Executive

Council Chambers at the Government House, Uyo on Tuesday, Governor Emmanuel observed that the Ewet Housing and Shelter Afrique estates in Uyo were already overstretched, hence the Dakkada Luxury Estate becomes a necessity as a next point of call for a serene topnotch housing area.

Constituted into the Board were Paul Usoro, SAN as chairman, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, Mr. Churchill Udo, Brig. Gen. Koko Essien (rtd.) as members and Hillary Ekpo as secretary.

According to the governor, the essence of the Dakkada Luxury

Estate Board was to clarify its status as a Limited Liability Company that will not be running at government expense.

The governor assured that with the assurance of steady power, a

reliable reticulation system for potable water, LPG duct, broadband internet

service in the very low density housing estate, the demand for the estate waa

already high, hence the guarantee that it will be self-sustaining and capable

of generating enough revenue for expansion before the initial 600 units are exhausted.

Expatiating on the importance of such a facility in the state, Governor Emmanuel said shelter was very key in any economy, adding that the

free and compulsory education policy in the state had caused influx of people into Akwa Ibom, thus overstretching public facilities and raising the need to facility

expansion, to avoid the state being overwhelmed.

He disclosed that also in the offing were plans to develop a medium density and high density estates that will accommodate people who cannot

afford the multimillion naira low density luxury estate, adding that the state government has also secured financing to develop housing estates for civil servants.

To accommodate the influx of families with children of school age, the governor said his administration was considering setting up another

big school in the outskirt of Uyo to ease the already overstretched schools in Uyo metropolis.

He said, “the way the city is expanding is alarming, but it’s a good problem. Nature has a way of creating these expansions so we have to deliberately expand to accommodate.

“So we are ready and I am sure within the next one year we should get set with high density and medium density housing estates.

“Even in terms of schools, all the schools in Uyo are overstretched. We are considering setting up a very big secondary school somewhere around Ikono Uyo.”

Responding, the Board chairman, Mr. Paul Usoro SAN, in his acceptance

speech, lauded the governor’s ingenuity in providing a development compass for the state, well beyond the period of his regime and thanked him for the opportunity to share in his vision.

Usoro assured the governor and the people of the state that the

Board will work as a team to deliver on the vision behind the establishment of

the Dakkada Luxury Estate, make effort to achieve the second phase of the project and beyond.