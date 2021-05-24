Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel has expressed his heartfelt condolences as well as that of the government and people of the state on the sad and unfortunate demise of the country’s chief of army staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru who lost his life alongside 10 others in a plane crash weekend in Kaduna.

In a condolence message released by his chief press secretary and senior special assistant, media, Ekerete Udoh, and made available to newsmen in Uyo, the governor expressed shock over the death of the army chief.

“I am shocked and saddened by the passing of this fine and patriotic officer. It was just late last March that he paid me a courtesy call and we deliberated on a number of issues bordering on security and our territorial integrity.

“It is so painful to lose him at this time. We sympathize with the President and Commander- in- Chief, President Muhammadu Buhari( GCFR) the Nigerian Army and indeed the entire Nigerian nation on this sad loss.

“Our particular condolences go to the Brigade Commander of the Second Brigade, based here in our state. May God grant the souls of the departed eternal rest,” the governor said.

