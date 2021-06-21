Akwa Ibom State governor Udom Emmanuel has urged Christians to be relentless in praying for God’s intervention to redeem Nigeria from its current challenges.

The governor said there is need for Christians to pray for God to heal the country, maintaining that God will not fail to answer prayers of believers that stand in the gap to intercede and avert imminent hardship in the country.

Emmanuel spoke yesterday during the monthly Government House prayer meeting with the theme: “O Lord Heal Our Land” held on Saturday at the Government House Banquet Hall, Uyo.”

“I want to thank the man of God who came all the way from Jos, Plateau State, he has gone round the country with 290 intercessors praying for Nigeria.

“You don’t need to be told what is going on in Nigeria, but we need people to stand in the gap and declare the message of God upon this land else the wrath of God if it visits the land, only God knows what will happen, it will not spare anybody.”

“I spoke with PFN the other day that this is the time for Christians to occupy the space. They left the space for people who do not have any business to occupy that space and now everybody is crying, why are we crying because we left the space.

“If Christians had risen to occupy that space there wouldn’t have been a gap and today it is affecting everybody. Today exchange rate is over N510 to $1 tell me who is not affected by that inflation, but I believe God has a purpose,” he said.

Prophet Isa El-Buba the guest minister from Evangelical Bible Outreach Ministries, Jos led in intercessory prayers for the state and country.