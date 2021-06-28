Governor of Akwa Ibom State Udom Emmanuel has tasked Nigerian Association of Tour Operators (NATOP) to adopt new strategies that would make the nation’s tourism potentials attractive.

Emmanuel who made the call at the fifth annual general meeting of the association in Uyo at the weekend expressed dismay over the dwindling fortunes of the sector despite the vast tourism potentials of the country.

The governor however expressed delight with the new level of commitment and zeal demonstrated in recent times by the tourism operators and other stakeholders in promoting the industry in the country, saying the new lease of life in the sector if sustained could generate huge revenue for both practitioners and the government.

He said the hospitality of Akwa Ibom people remained untapped as the state is blessed with several cuisines while natural tourist sites including the residence of Mary Slessor, the blue River, the longest coastline in Nigeria, the annual Christmas Carol and Christmas Village have become must see events in the calendars of lovers of tourism.

He pledged the assistance and partnership of the state government to NATOP but urged the organisation to adopt measures that would project their services and attract goodwill to the country, expressing hope that the conference would develop a new template for running tourism in Nigeria.