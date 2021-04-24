Media houses in Akwa Ibom state have been urged to serve as a vehicle for propagation of positive lifestyle in the state. Governor Emmanuel who stated this while performing the official opening of an Abak-based radio station, Redemption FM (101.5) at Oku Abak, on Friday, also directed that Oku Abak be included as one of the beneficiaries of the World Bank solar power programme for villages in the state.

The Governor also announced the readiness of his administration to unbundle Abak-Ika-Etim Ekpo electricity line to improve power supply for consumers in the Local Government Areas, while cautioning the people of the area to desist from vandalism on electricity installations.

While decrying the high rate of vandalism along the Abak-Ika-Etim Ekpo power line, the governor said monies invested into power in the area have not yielded desired results due to activities of vandals, adding that any act of vandalism on any high-tension line in along the line affects the three Local Government Areas, hence the need to separate the line.

Hear him, “Not that we don’t put money in this line but when we put money in this line, the rate of vandalism in this area is one of the highest in the state and unfortunately Abak line takes straight from Abak to Ika and Etim Ekpo, so if people in Ika or Etim Ekpo vandalize their high tension, it will affect Abak immediately. …Before we live office, we should build a step down substation in Etim Ekpo so that we can separate these lines so as to provide better power supply to consumers”, he assured.

The Governor congratulated the Chairman and Chief Executive of Redemption FM, Professor Ahaziah Umanah, and his Management team for nurturing the vision of the radio station to actuality and promised government support for the station and assured the Management of new media outfit of access road to the facility, as he directed that Redemption FM be included among radio stations on state government retainership.

“I really want to congratulate you and your entire management team and the Christian body for coming up with this. I want to say here that the government will support you to a great extent. …I’m sure the virtues and traits that will be propagated through this radio station will help the state a whole lot and also help to redeem the state of the moral decadence experienced across the globe”, he declared.

Continuing, he said On road, “what I can promise is that I will do my best and trust me, my best will be good enough. Even if I don’t do to your standard, I’ll make sure that people can drive in, while we tackle the power issue, because power is what you need most at the moment” the governor said.

Delivering a Key note Address at the Event, the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong, expressed optimism that the Redemption FM, will stand up to the meaning of its name to redeem and promote the deteriorating media culture and social values, educate the public on standard usage of the English language and save the Akwa Ibom local languages from extinction.

Comrade Ememobong said the Lunching marked the end of the process of beginning the station and pledged the optimum support of his Ministry to the success of the station.

Speaking earlier,Professor Ahaziah Umanah in his welcome address, thanked the state governor for honouring the invitation to perform the official opening of the broadcast station. This, he said, will remain evergreen in the heart of the members of the media organisation and the entire Abak people.

The Organisation’s Chairman and CEO said the vision of the radio station was conceived in 1995, National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) approval secured in July 2015, but due to some constraints, test broadcast could not begin until November 2020. He expressed gratitude that the vision could be actualized in the era of Governor Emmanuel’s Godly administration.

The Managing Director of Redemption FM, Comfort Umanah, in her vote of thanks, said she felt fulfilled that after being given the opportunity to serve as Director of Information in the State, the Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, still honoured the invitation to lunch the radio station.

Highpoint of the event was the official opening of the media station and live featuring of the governor, during which he commended the station and took time out to elaborate on his administration’s completion agenda.