Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has called on the federal government to review upwards the revenue allocation to states in order to improve the economic growth and enhance industrialisation in the country.

The governor made this known yesterday when he received a team from the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation/Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) on senstisation visit to the state led by the federal commissioner, Sunday Ayan, at Government House, Uyo.

Udom urged them to reflect on the major challenges of the states in their input and work towards its implementation to further assist states tackle pending financial issues.

“Honestly the current sharing formula is not helping matters at all especially we in the oil producing areas, what you sign into law from the center is also a major problem, how can you say that a community will take only 3% from the proceeds of the NNPC and it’s generating a lot of heat here but we are trying to manage that.

“Irrespective of going round we all submitted the memoranda of PIB nothing was taken into consideration.

“So, I hope this won’t be a similar exercise and that what we contribute will be taken into consideration. What we should do should help build and unite the country, coordinate economic activities for our growth and for the interest of everybody so that we can leave at peace,” the governor said.

In his remarks, the team leader from Revenue Mobilization Allocation/Fiscal Commission, Ayang, stated that the purpose of the visit was to sensitize Akwa Ibom people on the review of sharing formula between the Federal, States and Local governments, where stakeholders would send in their inputs to capture grey areas.