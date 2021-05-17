A former Provost of College of Education, Ikere Ekiti, now Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Professor Francisca Aladejana, is dead.

Prof Aladejana, who until his death, was a Special Adviser to Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State on Basic, Secondary and Vocational/Technical Education, reportedly slumped in her office on Monday and thereafter died.

She was said to have arrived her office as usual on Monday morning but later slumped while on phone call.

The late Ado Ekiti-born Professor was the immediate past chairman of the Ekiti State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).