By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has announced an annual grant of N25 million to the state university to further boost research and development.

The grant, henceforth be included in the state annual budgets, would be conferred on qualified academists recomended by the Senate of the University.

The grant dedicated to the interest earning account of the University, as specific line for the next four years.

Fintiri made the disclosure in Mubi, during 5th to 13th combined convocation, assured of government efforts to upscale the infrastructure in the Institution.

He said, “We are building five brand new secondary health facilities across the state.

“Our strategic plan is to establish the faulty of medicine and a teaching hospital before the end of our term in office.

“The free and compulsory education, WAEC and NECO, has translated into huge economic relief on the shoulders of parents.

“We are recruiting more quality teachers to power our schools and reintroduced feeding regime with improved nutritional rationing in our boarding schools.

“Government has also restored scholarship awards to indegent students in tertiary institutions for the 2019/2020 session and the registration for the 2020/2021 session has began.

“We have instituted a full sponsorship award for foreign scholarsip in engineering and Medical Sciences for our high flying students who merit it.”

Earlier, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Kaletapwa Farauta, made case for more employment to augment those that left services due to insurgency.

The NUC has approved two new faculty, 13 departments and seven programs as the academic staff on professorial cadre has risen from three in 2017 to over 50 professors.