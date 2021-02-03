by Hussaini Hammangabdo |

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has issued an Executive Order banning the use of tricycles and motorcycles in Girei, Yola-North and Yola South local government area between 10:00pm and 5:00am daily.

The order which is being enforced as from yesterday is to improve security of lives and property in the state.

The Executive Order prescribes a sentence of six months imprisonment with an option of N100,000 fine or both, in addition to forfeiting the tricycle or motorcycle to the government if found guilty for violation of the Order.

The Order also states that any person found in a Tricycle or on a Motorcycle stationary or in motion, within the prohibited time whether as a rider or passenger shall be liable to prosecution.

He said no responsible government will allow criminals to hijack the peace of the State.

Government must ensure that all residents of the three councils live free from thuggery, robbery, theft, maiming and other criminal activities.

The Police and other security agencies have been directed to arrest and prosecute any person found contravening this Executive Order.

The Order cited “Adamawa State Restriction of Movement of Tricycles/Motorcycles Executive Order No.1 of 2021 comes into effect on Tuesday 2nd February, 2021 until further notice.”