By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has congratulated Bishop Stephen Dami Mamza, over his reappointment as chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Adamawa state.

Mamza and other state executive of the Christian body was inauguration for a second term to steer the affairs of the Association.

Fintiri described them as Clerics that have proven their calling.

He said, “On behalf of Government and the good people of Adamawa I congratulate all of you on your assignment and wishing you all a successful second tenure”.

The Christian Association of Nigeria had on Sunday inaugurated the Bishop Dami led Executive Council of the Association.

Commending CAN for carefully selecting its leaders, the Governor praised Bishop Dami Mamza for being resolute about the things he does, saying his antecedents have placed him as a true leader that exudes confidence despite challenges of the day.

The Governor said “I cannot begin to express how moving it has been to me over your inauguration and the entire team- how inspiring, and equally significant, is your demeanor with those with whom you interact”.

While wishing the new Executive the best during its next tenure, he assured, “Please know that I will be available to support you and your team in any way especially as we build an enduring state where peace and tranquility takes centre stage”.

“There has never been a more productive time in the partnership between Government and CAN, and I know there are many more such working relationships to come” as he clocks 51 of age.