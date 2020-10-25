ADVERTISEMENT

By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri has imposed a 24-hour curfew throughout the state, citing a breakdown of law and order in Yola, the capital.

Fintiri declared the curfew in a special broadcast on Sunday, warning that the government will not fold its hands and allow some few elements to destabilise the relative peace enjoyed in the state.

He said: “Fellow citizens, we cannot allow hoodlums and misguided elements to operate unchallenged when we are already battling with the challenges of insurgency, kidnapping, cattle rustling, banditry and farmer/herders’ clashes.

“In view of the above, I have declared and imposed an indefinite curfew throughout the State, beginning from 3 o’clock Sunday, 25th of October, 2020.” He warned that the movement of vehicles, except those authorized, is prohibited during the curfew.

He said the security development followed the activities of some misguided elements who have broken into warehouses owned by the State Government and carted away COVID-19 palliatives.