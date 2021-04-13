BY HUSSAINI HAMMANGABDO, Yola

Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri has inaugurated 86 housing units for the resettlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs), taking refuge at St Theresa’s Catholic Church Jimeta.

The church at the peak of the insurgency in 2015 hosted and provided support for 4,700 IDPs.

Catholic Bishop of Yola Diocese, Most Rev Dr Stephen Dami Mamza said, the Jabbi Lamba Girei IDPs Resettlement Estate project is a tall dream come true for the church that first opened its doors to host IDPs since Sunday 15th September 2014 after the fall of some LGAs to the Boko Haram.

The cleric stressed that, at the height of the displacement in October 2014 when Mubi town and environs came under Boko Haram occupation, many fled into Yola and approached the church for food and shelter.

He said, “ It was at this time that St. Theresa’s IDPs Camp housed 4,700 persons. Our efforts to take care of the IDPs for the past seven years will not have been possible without the assistance from partners and individuals for the care of the IDPs.

“With proper support, displaced persons can serve as critical and essential human resources toward the rebuilding of the host communities where they resettle.”

He urged government to engage the IDPs in its rehabilitation programme as the free food and shelter provided by the church would end in October this year.

“We appeal to government and humanitarian actors that displaced persons need to be given opportunities to be productive and self-reliant, as against being passive recipients of aid”, he said.

He also urged the government to intervene in the area of insecurity, water supply and power.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri applauded the humanitarian works of the Church focused specifically on providing food to malnourished children and their families and ensuring that the families are supported with livelihoods options, such as poultry and backyard farming.