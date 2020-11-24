ADVERTISEMENT

By Hussaini Hammangabdo Yola

Gov Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has lauded the revamping of the state Internal Revenue Board, geared towards financing substantive part of 2021 appropration of the state.

Fintiri said government has noticed appreciable improvement in the monthly revenue collection despite COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, all revenue title in the state were codified and align to the standard practice of international public sector accounting .(IPSAS), this has further aid the revenue agency, block leakages as non performing revenues are investigated.

The revenue laws have been reviewed and passsed into law to address grey areas of revenue collection which paved way for increased revenue generation in the state

“The board has successfully implemented the statutory rate of fees and levies applicable by law to livestock revenue collection.

The board slashed taxes on informal businesses by 50 per cent to encourage business owners as well as to cushion the hardship associated by COVID-19.

The board, in conjunction with a consultant, Kenako Nigeria Limited, has developed an platform where tax-payers can access and renew their documents at any location and time.

The Assembly passed vote of confidence on the Chairman and it’s management.

The decision came during report of its standing Committee on Finance Appropriation, and Budget on the 2021-2023 Medium Term Expenditure and Fiscal Strategy.

Mrs Kate Mamuno said the decision was in recognition of the outstanding performance of the Chairman of the Board, Alhaji Hamman Adama Njabari, and the Management of the board in enhancing revenue profile of the state to the tune of N9.7 billion in 2019.

The report indicates that, the IGR of the State in 2017 stood at six N6.0 billion and 6.5 in 2018, adding that the IGR was suddenly jacked up by the board from the aforestated amount in 2019 and that the revenue so far generated in 2020 is equally encouraging.

.