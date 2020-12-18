By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has directed both Public and Private Schools across the state to end the first term and vacate effective Friday 18th December, 2020.

Fintiri directed that Schools that are yet to round off academic activities for the first term 20/21 academic session are to do so on Friday 18th December, 2020 and close for the Christmas and New year break.

ADVERTISEMENT

Humwashi Wonosikou, Press Secretary to the Governor said, the directives is to allow school children to go home early for Christmas and New year celebrations.

“This is to allow School Children go home early for the Yuletide and New Year celebrations.

“The Schools are to resume for the second term on Monday 11th January, 2021.

“School Managers are by this statement advised to adhere to the directive.”