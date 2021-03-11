By Hussaini Hammangando, Yola

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri has been administered COVID-19 vaccine, Thursday at the Specialist Hospital Yola, signaling the commencement of the state wide vaccination.

The state, recently, topped the daily chart of COVID-19 in Northeast region.

Fintiri said the long awaited vaccine would address the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the state.

Though the Governor said, the vaccine is not compulsory on people, equally urged them to come out enmass and embrace the exercise.

“The vaccines is safe and people should go ahead and take it.

“It is not compulsory. We are only encouraging them to take it because that is the only way out to keep their health and that of their families safe.”

He assured that, everyone would be vaccinated in batches.

The state had taken delivery of 59,280 doses of COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday night.

The first category to be vaccinated would be the frontline workers which includes health workers, security personnel and other critical stakeholders.

While they second and third batch are for those with underlying ailments and the general public.