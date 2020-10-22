By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Fintiri has revealed plans to employ more healthcare personnel in the state in 2021.

Government would improve salary of resident doctors to enable them receive remuneration equal to their colleagues in the neighboring states.

The Governor who disclosed this on Thursday when he granted audience to the state leadership of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA).

Fintiri has given directives for employment of four medical consultants for the state specialist hospital, Yola.

He stressed that government is mindful of the importance of healthcare workers to the people and therefore his administration will not relent in improving their welfare.

He congratulated the new leadership of the NMA and wished them success while informing them that his administration has changed the narratives of Adamawa in terms security, peace and infrastructural development.

Earlier in his remark, the state chairman of Nigeria Medical Association NMA, Dr Musa Abraham said the mission of the visit was to appreciate the Governor for the good work he is doing towards combating COVID-19 in Adamawa.

He saluted the governor for setting up Covid-19 State Containment Committee, Isolation centre, infectious diseases centre, molecular laboratory in state Specialist hospital and giving the coronavirus victims incentives as well as prompt payment of allowances to medical personnel.

He told the Governor on the Physicians’ Week, a week-long event set aside by resident doctors to give back to the communities, and declared that the Association is planning to organise quarterly medical outreach in the state.