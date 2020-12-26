ADVERTISEMENT

By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

Adamawa State Governor, Ahamadu Fintiri has signed the N140 billion 2021 budget into law.

Fintiri who assented to the 2021 budget on Saturday in yola, lauded the State Assembly for its expeditious passage.

He said 52% of the budget is for capital development, first in the history of the state.

“The interest of state should be above any other interest for the betterment of the state.

“The signed budget would translate into more value in infrastructure, human capital development, roads, schools and health care service delivery for the sustenance of democracy.

“We need to work tirelessly, with the limited resources to deepen democracy.”

He reiterated government determination to closing the past narrative bedevilled the people to improved means of livelihood.

“Women and Youths empowerment would be better off by in the 2021 budget”.

The Governor urged the media to monitor its implementation in the area of projects executions.

He lauded lawmakers efforts towards the development of the state despite their political differences.

Tagged Budget of Stability, the 2021 Budget was passed into Law by the State House of Assembly on Thursday December, 24th.

Earlier, the Governor in November this year presented the sum of N140,034,404,440 as the 2021 budget estimates.

The budget was to consolidate on the socio-economic development of the state.

The state from January to September 2020, received a total of N87,314,384987 which it uses for both personnel cost and capital projects.