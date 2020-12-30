By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri who put the state on notice of possible new restrictions, disclosed in a statement Wednesday that government is not leaving anything to chance at tackling the spike of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that has been reported in Nigeria.

According to the state signed by Press Secretary Humwashi Wonosikou, Fintiri said, “With the confirmation that Nigeria has entered the second wave of the Pandemic that changed developments across the world for much of 2020, Government has resolved to ensure citizens observe the protocols of COVID-19 for their own good.”

While regretting its toll on the economy and social activities, Fintiri assured that government intends to keep businesses open as nobody would want to go through another round of lockdown.

He was quick however to advise residents to adhere strictly to measures to counter the spread of COVID-19 in the State.

“The best thing for both Public health and the economy is for residents to respond to the new measures necessary to stem the tide of COVID-19. The time for swift and decisive action is now and we cannot afford to be slow,” he said.

As a result of the rapid spread of the new variant of the COVID-19 virus, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri warns residents to ensure use of face mask, avoid crowded places, frequent washing of hands and use of sanitizers, while also observing social distancing and to only travel when necessary.

The governor also stressed that Government will need the cooperation and support of club owners, event centres and those operating businesses at night at this time of the second wave of the pandemic, urging them to close by 10pm.

“The new strain of Coronavirus which is spreading faster, calls for the understanding and cooperation of all to stop the virus,” he said.

While wishing the people of the state a prosperous year 2021, Governor Fintiri expressed hope of a better new year with healthy citizens.