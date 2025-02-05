Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Chief Tony Okocha, has accused Governor Siminalayi Fubara of not having respect for the Judiciary, as he does not obey pronumcements of the Courts.

Okocha, who made the accusation while speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt, wondered why a State High Court will take a decision on the state chairmanship of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) when the matter was still before the Court of Appeal.

He said: “The governor does not respect laws. He respects laws when it suits him and when it does not suit him, he doesn’t respect. I don’t know that system; nobody has taught that system in Political Science. They only tell me that the laws are sacrosanct and must be obeyed.

“I don’t know about any theory that had told me that when a matter is in your interest, it is in your favour, you will like but when it is not in your favour, you will condemn. I don’t know about that.

“I am hearing that a High Court, having no regard of the Court of Appeal where a matter is subsisting, had gone ahead to say it has ousted the Chairman of PDP in Rivers State. Whether the court says X or Y, the power to inaugurate a party’s state exco is vested on the party.”

The APC chairman, who said Port Harcourt, the state capital, has turned from Garden City to Garbage City, decried the lack of street lights on major roads in the city.

Okocha said: “Port Harcourt was known as Garden City, but under the present government, Port Harcourt has turned to a Garbage City. Port Harcourt has turned to a city of debris and the areas stink.

“Port Harcourt is dark. Are we not aware? Apart from the interventions that we have taken as NDDC; I am talking about major roads, Ikwerre Road, Airport Road, G.U Ake Road and Aba Road, they are all dark at night. And you say we have a government? Rivers State is dark and you and I know the consequences of darkness in an environment.”

But, in a swift response, the State’s Commissioner for Information and Communication, Warisenibo Joseph Johnson, said Okocha-led executives of the APC no longer exists in the state because the court has long acknowledged Emeka Bekee as chairman of the party in the state.

Johnson, who urged the public to disregard any comments from Okocha as they were irrelevant, disclosed that the state government under Governor Fubara was focused and doing profound work, which the masses were testifying to.