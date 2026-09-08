Kebbi State Governor, Dr Nasir Idris, has mobilised support for President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC), expressing confidence that the party will win the forthcoming elections in the state.

Idris spoke on Monday in Birnin Kebbi when members of hunters’ associations from the 21 local government areas of the state visited him at the Government House.

The governor said the visit demonstrated support for the APC-led administrations at the federal and state levels.

“It is Tinubu’s time now. The President means well for Nigeria and Kebbi State is solidly behind him,” Idris said.

He urged residents to support the policies and programmes of the Tinubu administration and his government in Kebbi, saying cooperation with government was necessary for development.

Idris also called on the hunters to remain law-abiding and continue contributing to peace and security in their communities.

The hunters, who came from various local government areas, expressed support for Tinubu, Idris and other APC candidates and pledged to mobilise grassroots support for the party ahead of the elections