Director-general, Press Affairs, Ismaila Misili has commended his boss governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya for the development he has brought to bear in the state.

He said what the governor has positively done in the state in terms of projects and others, is unprecedented in the history of the state.

Misili spoke exclusively with LEADERSHIP yesterday in Gombe.

According to the director general, Yahaya has transformed all the sectors of the state’s economy.

He said the governor’s achievements had won him award, including the recently rating of the state as number one in the country in ease of doing business.

Misili said despite the lean resources of the state, his boss has been prudent in the management if the resources.

He stressed that Yahaya is extremely desirous in placing Gombe State in greater height it belongs, and will stop at nothing in doing that.