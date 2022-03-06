Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has been conferred with the traditional title of Baraden Yamaltu by the Emir of Yamaltu, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Abubakar Aliyu.

This is contained in a letter conveyed to the governor by the emir’s delegation led by San Turakin Yamaltu, Alhaji Baba Mohammed.

In the letter, the emir said the conferment of the title was in recognition of the governor’s uncommon leadership qualities, and in particular, his contributions to the development and well-being of Yamaltu Emirate, Gombe State and Nigeria in general.

The Santurakin Yamaltu, while delivering the letter, commended the efforts of Governor Yahaya at sustaining peace and unity as well as his developmental strides across the state within short period of his stewardship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accepting the title, Governor Yahaya thanked the emir for the honour, assuring that he was aware that Barade was an important chieftaincy title which he would hold in high esteem just as he holds the traditional institution.

In another development, Governor Yahaya has assured that his administration would not relent in pushing for the actualisation of exploitation of the already discovered oil in Kolmani area of Pindiga Emirate of Gombe State.

He stated this at a civic reception organised in honour of the retired acting chief judge of Gombe State, Hon. Justice Muazu Abdulkadir Pindiga, held at Pindiga, Akko local government area.

He said the NNPC through the Frontier Exploration Division of the agency had injected a lot of resources and that a significant quantity of oil that is commercially viable, to the tune of over 6 billion barrels, had been found in the Kolmani area.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said he had on several occasions visited the corporate headquarters of the NNPC and also met with President Muhammadu Buhari to interface with them on how best the state can benefit from the oil and gas deposits in the state.

He said: “But for the economic crunch experienced lately, occasioned by Covid-19, the federal government had concluded plans to begin the exploitation of the over 6 billion barrels of crude oil in the area; but I assure you this will happen, and I am committed to seeing to that”.

During the occasion, the governor tasked Justice Muazu Pindiga not to jettison his fine and exceptional characters that distinguish him as a forthright judge in the temple of justice.

He expressed optimism that the retirement of Justice Pindiga would further provide opportunity for him to continue doing more for the good of his immediate community of Pindiga, the state and the country as a whole.

The governor thanked the people of Pindiga Emirate for their steadfastness in supporting his administration’s policies and programmes, assuring them that the state government under his leadership would reciprocate the gesture by continually implementing programmes that have social and economic value to the people.

The chairman of the occasion and former minister of transport, Sen. Abdullahi Idris Umar, thanked Governor Yahaya for standing tall towards the actualisation of the full oil exploitation in Kolmani of Pindiga Emirate.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also expressed gratitude to the Emir of Pindiga for deeming it necessary to honour the retired Justice Muazu Pindiga, noting that the mammoth crowd that came to witness the reception was a pointer that the retired legal luminary is a man of the people.

In her goodwill message, former president of the Federal Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Adamu Bulkachuwa, noted with satisfaction, the performance of Governor Yahaya within short period of his stewardship.

Bulkachuwa also congratulated the retired Justice Pindiga for successfully exiting the judiciary without blemish and thanked Pindiga Emirate for the honour done to her.

She described Justice Pindiga as an astute jurist whose hard work and dedication to the dispensation of Justice is pragmatic.

The Emir of Pindiga, His Royal Highness, Muhammad Seyoji Ahmed in his address, noted that the seeming imbroglio between Gombe and Bauchi states over the Kolmani oil field will not cause any rift between the two sister states.

He expressed gratitude to Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya for executing numerous projects in Pindiga Emirate and appealed for the construction of an access road to the oil rigs in Kolmani.

He stated that the reception, organised in honor of Justice Muazu was in recognition of his numerous contributions to the growth and development of Pindiga Emirate, the Judiciary and the State at large.

Guest Speaker at the civic reception, Gombe State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Barr. Zubair Muhammad Umar described Justice Muazu Pindiga as a distinguished jurist who has shown a rare character in the administration and dispensation of justice to all manner of people irrespective of ethnic, religious or political affiliations.