By John Mkom, Jalingo

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba state has expressed deep shock at the sudden demise of Sam Nda- Isaiah, publisher of LEADERSHIP Newspaper titles.

Ishaku described the late publisher as a highly talented, hard working and focused entrepreneur whose publishing conglomerate is today the pride of the nation.

The governor said his newspaper titles have also been a focal voice in advancing the country’s quest for a durable democratic culture.

Ishaku said the death of Nda-isaiah at the age of 58 is premature, sad and regrettable, he urged the family members of NDA-Asaiah, his friends and colleagues at Leadership Newspapers to take solace in the fact that he achieved so much within his short span of life.

In A statement sign by the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on media and publicity Bala Dan-Habu call on the management of LEADERSHIP newspaper and well wishers of Late Sam Nda-Isaiah to accept the death as an act of God.