John Mkom, Jalingo.

Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku

has flagged off the construction of Mararaba Donga road in the southern part of the State.

The road construction project is been handled by the Federal Government under the supervision of the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) at the cost of 6.30 Billion Naira.

During the flaggoff, the governor who was represented by his Deputy Engr Haruna Manu said his administration since inception took to heart the plight of the state by providing access roads.

Ishaku said the Donga Maraba road has economic importance to the immediate community and the state atlarge.

He dispell rumours been peddled by some mischief makers, alleging that the state government was not in support of the project.

Ishaku however appealed to FERMA to look into the Jalingo Numan Yola road which has become a death trap to travelers,.

The governor pleaded with the National Assembly members in the state to do all they can on mounting pressure on the federal government in other to complete the mararaba Donga road on a very good time

He disclosed that the state government doors are always open to any workable suggestion that will bring developments to Taraba State.

The FERMA Representative at the event Mr. Salas Burba Call on the host communities of the project to give the contractors the desired suport in order to complete the road on time.

He promised on behalf of the contractors to deliver a qualitative job, saying the project is so dear to President Muhammadu Buhari which will be completed in less than 3 years.

On his part the Senator representing Taraba South at the national assembly Senator Emmanuel Bwacha , said, even though the road is in a PDP state, the project is coming from the APC government through Mr President and promised to personally write to appreciate the president.

He assured that a steady follow up will be done on the project while he will ensure timely completion of the project.