Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has expressed shock over the demise of the paramount ruler of the Jukun people, the Aku Uka of Wukari, Dr. Shekarau Angyu Masa Ibi, who until his death was the chairman of Taraba State Council of Chiefs.

Shekarau Angyu, who died at the age of 84 years, successfully ruled as the Aku Uka for 45 years before his death on Sunday.

A press statement signed by the Special Adviser to the governor and a younger brother to the late Aku Uka, Mr. Jolly Agbu, formally announced that the paramount and supreme ruler of the Jukun Race has joined his ancestors.

“All traditional rites in accordance to the Jukun tradition have since commence, the final traditional rites for Aku Uka’s transition from the Palace to Puje would be announced in due course,” he said.

Meanwhile, Governor Ishaku has expressed shock and sadness on the passing of the revered traditional ruler.

Ishaku described the late Aku Uka as a foremost traditional ruler whose reign of 45 years brought peace, unity and prosperity to Wukari, Taraba State and the entire ancient Kwararafa Kingdom.

He described the reign of the late Aku Uka as a period of self discovery by the Jukun people, of their strategic place in history and role in the promotion of modern civilisation in Nigeria and beyond.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He was a leader with a rare sense of history, his immense contributions to the documentation of the historic contributions of the Jukun and the entire Kwararafa people to the emergence of modern nations in Africa and Nigeria in particular can never be overemphasised,” the governor was quoted as saying.

The governor added the demise of the traditional ruler at this time has robbed Taraba State and Nigeria of the benefits of his wise counsel which he offered very generously in his personal capacity and as chairman of the Taraba State Council of Chiefs.

The governor, therefore, prayed God for the repose of his soul.