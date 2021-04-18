Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has urged traditional rulers in the state to take the lead in peace building among their subjects.

Ishaku stated this while felicitating with Aku Uka, His Royal Magesty, Shekarau Angyu Masa-Ibi, the paramount ruler of Wukari and chairman, Taraba State Council of Traditional Rulers, on his 84th birthday.

Ishaku said it is only traditional rulers that have the ability to know and expose bad eggs existing in their domains to security agencies and governments in other to maintain peace and order.

In a statement signed by the senior special adviser to the governor, Bala Dan Abu, the governor urged the traditional rulers council in the state to remain steadfast in combating criminality and report to security agencies an strange figure in their domains.

He vowed to continue to cooperate with the traditional rulers to succeed in his transformation agenda.

Ishaku described the Aku Uka as a stabilising factor in Taraba State and a symbol of peace and unity in the entire ancient Kwararafa Kingdom.

He said the Aku’s fatherly role and wise counsel had been helping in dousing tension and crisis in Southern Taraba, describing the historical perspective as always supporting the resolution of crises in Southern Taraba and the entire Taraba State.

The governor wished the Aku Uka many more years of good health and fruitful service to the people of his domain, Taraba State and Nigeria in general.