A close analysis of Taraba state’s fiscal performance, utilising data from the budget quarter 1 to quarter 2 performance report, revealed that Taraba state governor Agbu Kefas spent a considerable sum of N5.22 billion on foreign trips between January and June 2025 without attracting any Dollar income from foreign investors.

The information is obtained from the Taraba state government website, as gathered by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In addition to the N5.22 billion foreign trips, Governor Kefas has also been accused of spending over N3 billion organising the Taraba state Investment Summit 2025 (Tarabest). This includes local organisation of the event, chartered flights for economic chiefs and foreign investors into Jalingo, Taraba state capital, and other related logistics.

One of the foreign trips the governor embarked on to China was to acquire Metro Buses for inter- and intra-city transport operations in the state. This trip quickly motivated the governor to procure and install model solar Metro Bus Stops across the streets of Jalingo during his first ten months in office as the governor of Taraba State.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the procurement and installation of the model solar Metro Bus Stops cost not less than N3.4B, and the buses were not imported for inter- and intra-city transportation services after the foreign trips to China.

Economic gurus, including Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Mr. Tony Alemelu and the vice president of Nigeria, Sen. Kashim Shetima, all graced the Taravest at the expense of Taraba state government. In their separate speeches, they all advised Governor Kefas to return and start investing with local investors before searching for foreign investors.

“When your local investors are doing well, when your potentials are been well harnessed by local investors and security of your state is well organized, you don’t need to wool any foreign investor, they will be attracted by what they see, what they hear and what they know about your state, they will be competing to come in by themselves, I advice you should prioritize on encouraging your local investors, both Dangote and Alemelu advice Kefas during the occasion of Taravest.

Although the state accountant general, Mr. Gaius Danjuma, when contacted, refused to comment on the financial report, the publicity secretary of the All Progressive Congress (APC) National Youths Vanguard, Taraba state chapter, Comrade Rekwense Muri, regretted the huge resource waste by the administration of Kefas without any meaningful result.

“The governor chooses to run the state by wasting resources. How can you have Metro Bus Stops without Metro Buses? How many months after Taravest? What is the result? What is the result after spending the state’s over N5B on foreign trips? I wish him good luck, Muri stated.