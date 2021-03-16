BY ACHOR ABIMAJE, Jos

Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, alongside his deputy, Prof. Sonni Tyoden, yesterday, took the AstraZeneca vaccine doses, after officially receiving the doses allocated to the state.

The governor’s wife, Regina Lalong and other top government officials were also vaccinated.

Lalong, who spoke shortly after being vaccinated, said the event marked another important milestone in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic which has negatively impacted people’s lives in many ways.

“The commencement of the administration of the first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine today is a clear progress in tackling the disease in Plateau State.

“As I promised severally, I am the first to take the vaccine in Plateau State not only because I am the governor, but because of the need to show example and reassure the citizens that there is nothing to fear about the vaccine.

“I am aware of the conspiracy theories being propagated by some people particularly in the social media aimed at discouraging people from accepting the vaccine,” the governor said.

Lalong also said that “COVID-19 remains a real threat to many people, not only in our State but around the country and the world at large. This is time for proactive measures rather than complacency and fear.

“That is why even before we received our first consignment of the vaccines totaling 105,600 doses, the Government began preparations for the smooth storage, distribution and administration of the vaccines across the 17 Local Government Areas.

“For the first phase, we have designated 102 locations where the vaccines will be administered in all the Local Government Areas of

Plateau State. Those to be covered are frontline health workers, and

those on essential duties. ”

The governor further said that the second phase will capture the elderly (50 years and above) and people with underlying illnesses as every other

eligible person will be captured in the third phase.

“As a member of the Nigerian Governors Forum Committee interfacing with the Presidential Task Force on CoCOVID-19, I stand to tell you that

I have followed the process religiously and asked all the possible questions on the impact of the vaccines on human beings.

“So far, there is no evidence to suggest that there is any adverse effect on those that have taken it particularly in Nigeria. However, we must adhere to the advice of medical experts who are managing the process,” he added.

He, therefore, appealed to religious, traditional, political and community

leaders to continue to sensitise the people not only to accepting the vaccine but adhering to laid down protocols for COVID-19.

Lalong, however, said that taking the vaccine should not be a licence to abandoning the COVID-19 protocols such as wearing of facemasks, observing social distancing and keeping to hygiene practices.