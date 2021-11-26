Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, has expressed anger over a fresh attack by unknown gunmen, which claimed scores of lives in Taagbe village, Bassa local government area of the State, on Friday morning.

According to an eyewitness who didn’t want his name in print, he said the attack occurred when the villagers were sleeping. The gunmen stormed the village and started shooting sporadically.

Governor Lalong, who confirmed the attack, said he was outraged by the reported attack on Ta’agbe village, where a number of persons including children were killed and houses burnt.

Lalong said the attack was another sad incident which was clearly the handiwork of criminals that are bent on instilling fear, pain and sorrow among the people with a view to destabilising the State and making fortune from their criminality as well as rupturing the substantial peace attained.

He totally condemned the attack, saying there was no explanation that can justify it. Lalong, therefore, directed security agencies to take immediate and drastic steps to apprehend the perpetrators and ensure that they pay for their crimes.

In a statement signed by Dr. Makut Simon Macham, Director of Press and Public Affairs to the Governor, he said “The persistent attacks in this general area remains condemnable and unacceptable to Government.

“As such, no resources and efforts will be spared in painstakingly following up on the trail of those who derive joy in attacking and killing innocent citizens and destroying their homes and means of livelihoods.

“I expect the security agencies to deploy everything at their disposal to arrest those who carried out the crime no matter how long it takes. Government will not take any excuse for failure to achieve this directive.”

Lalong while commiserating with the victims and families of those killed, assured that they will get justice as government will stop at nothing to unravel those behind the ugly incidences that continue to disrupt the livelihoods of the people of the local government area.

He directed the Plateau State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and the Peace Building Agency (PBA) to immediately visit the area and assess the level of damage with a view to carrying out immediate intervention and bringing succour to people who are in need as a result of the barbaric attack.

The governor also called on the people to assist the security agencies with relevant information that will enable them crack the identities and motives of the attacks.