Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has signed into law the Violence Against Persons Act (VAPP) passed by the state House of Assembly.

The governor’s assent to the bill was disclosed yesterday in Jos, the state capital by his director of press and public affairs, Dr. Simon Makut Macham.

He said Lalong’s signing of the law was very important because it would curb the menace of violence against women and children which has been on the increase in the country.

Lalong said even men would be protected against violence under the new law.

The governor said the state government would support the relevant agencies towards the implementation of the provisions of the VAAP Law to safeguard the citizens particularly the most vulnerable.

While giving the synopsis of the law, the commissioner for justice and attorney-general, Chrysanthus Ahmadu, said the law which is the domestication of the one passed by the National Assembly (NASS) is comprehensive and deals with all areas of violence and rights of the citizens particularly women and children who are mostly affected by cultural practices and harmful traditions.

He said it is a specialised piece of legislation that seeks to prevent violence against persons (VAP) by prohibiting certain acts and prescribing penalties for violation. While some of the offences are known to our criminal statutes such as the Penal Code Law of Plateau State many of the violent acts against persons sought to be contained are new.

On the abandonment of spouse, children and other dependents – Clause 17(1) of the VAAP Law prescribes that any person who abandons a wife/husband, children or other dependents without any means of sustenance commits an offence and is liable on conviction to imprisonment for a term not less than three years or to fine of not less than N500,000 or to both.

The law also prohibits spousal/partner battery in Clause 20 which states that any person who stalks another commits an offence and is liable on conviction to imprisonment for a term not less than two years or a fine of not less than N500,000 or to both.