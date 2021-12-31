Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, on Thursday, donated a Toyota Prado Jeep, to the new South-West zonal chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Soji Adagunodo.

The vehicle, which was donated on behalf of the governor by the party’s deputy national chairman (South), Amb Taofeek Arapaja, was meant to aid the running of the party’s assignments.

While speaking on behalf of the governor, Amb. Arapaja, said that

Governor Makinde has been doing well for the people of the state and the party faithful, adding that with his attitude, the fortunes of the party can continue to grow.

He urged everyone to continue to support his administration,saying that everybody can see what his government has been doing in the state.

Arapaja said on behalf of the governor : “On this gift, I am not really surprised. I can only pray that God will enable Him to continue to do well for the people of Oyo State and the party faithful so that the fortune of the party can continue to grow.

“What I want for Governor Makinde is Presidency because I think He is more qualified. If that does not come, He can do another four years here. Everybody can see what he is doing in this state and I want to urge everyone to continue to support Him because he is doing well. That’s what we want.

“We want a performer who can elevate the fortune of the party and take care of the downtrodden in our society because that is exactly the essence of governance. So, if he is doing well and we ask him to go again, there is nothing wrong in that.”

Earlier, the new South-West zonal chairman, Hon. Soji Adagunodo, appreciated Governor Makinde for the

gift, which he called both Christmas and New Year gift.

He added that the gift will spur him to do more for the party members in the zone.

“I am grateful to God and our leader today for this surprise because I was not expecting it. But this is really a surprise gift for Christmas and the forthcoming New Year. And I pray that this kind of surprise will not depart from our home.

“Really, I am short of words for it and I pray that God will continue to bless, enrich and strengthen Governor Makinde as well as give him the wisdom to navigate the ship of the party both at nthe state and national level,” Adagunodo stated.