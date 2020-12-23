BY ADEBAYO WAHEED |

Oyo State Governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde on Tuesday inaugurated the state’s anti-corruption commission, declaring that his administration’s zero tolerance for corruption in the state.

The governor, who spoke inside the Executive Council Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Agodi, Ibadan, said that with the inauguration, Oyo State as Pacesetter State, would become a worthy reference for other states across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of members of the Oyo State Anti-Corruption Agency (OYACA), the governor declared that the commission would have no political bias, warning against all forms of corrupt practices.

He noted that the establishment of the agency was to sanitise the public/civil service and ensure that everyone carries out their responsibilities without corruption.

It would be recalled that the bill for the establishment of the agency was forwarded to the House of Assembly shortly after Governor Makinde assumed office in 2019.

The governor said: “The journey to this inauguration formally started about a year ago with the signing of the Oyo State Anti-Corruption Law 2019. The law is primarily directed at sanitising the public/civil service and ensuring that both public and civil servants at both the state and local government levels carry out their responsibilities without institutionalised corruption.

“When I was campaigning, we knew corruption was an issue and I basically divided corruption into two broad categories. We have the routine one, which the Okada riders, micra drivers, other people too engage in.