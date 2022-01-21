Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, on Friday, described the death of the General Manager of the Shooting Stars Supporters’ Club (3SC), Mr. Rasheed Balogun, as sad and shocking.

He prayed for the repose of the soul of the football chief, who described as hard working and committed, noting that his death will leave a huge vacuum in football management in the state.

A statement by the Special Assistant (Print Media) to Governor Makinde, Moses Alao, quoted the governor as commiserating with the immediate family of the late 3SC GM, management and players of the Oluyole Warriors and the people of Oyo State on the death of Balogun.

According to Makinde, the death of Balogun came at a time the 3SC needed his experience and expertise the most, having just guided the team to the coveted promotion to the Nigeria Premier Football League.

He said: “The news of the death of my brother, Rasheed Balogun, the General Manager of the 3SC, came as a shock. It is sad, but we can only submit to the will of Allah SWT.

“I express my heartfelt condolences to his family, the management and players of the 3SC and all residents of Oyo State and pray to Allah, SWT, to forgive his sins and grant him Aljanah Firdaus.

“Mr. Balogun was a committed administrator and a hard working man. He gave his best to ensure the success of our darling Oluyole Warriors, working hard with our government to navigate the road to its promotion to the NPFL.

“His death at this time means that the 3SC has lost an experienced hand and an individual with huge expertise.

“It is my prayer that God grants us all the fortitude to bear his death.”