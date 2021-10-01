Zamfara State governor, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has ordered for the restoration of telecommunication services in the state capital of Gusau with immediate effect from Friday, October 1, 2021.

This was contained in a statement signed by the special adviser on public enlightenment, media and communications to the governor, Zailani Bappa.

He stated that the restoration of the service was imperative following the tremendous success recorded by the security operatives in the fight against banditry in Zamfara State.

Governor Matawalle further noted that the restoration of the telecommunication services would ease the hardship faced by both private and public sectors while reaffirming the government’s commitment in the protection of lives and properties in the state.

“The restoration of the service at the state capital becomes imperative following the tremendous success recorded in the fight against banditry in the state and to ease the hardship faced by both the private and public sectors of the state.

“Government finds it necessary to ease the tight measure after the recorded success desired of it which has no doubt destabilsed the syndicate of criminals terrorising the state leading to the successes recorded against them by the security operatives.

“Governor Matawalle promises that his administration will continue to monitor closely the unfolding developments and will announce further decisions of government on measurs being taken appropriately,” he stated.