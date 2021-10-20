Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed said ensuring security in the state is challenging and charged his aides to work closely with the local government chairmen to improve the situation.

He said despite the fact that Bauchi remains one of the most peaceful states in the North East zone, the government is not resting on its oars, because it is having sleepless nights to keep the state peaceful.

“As representatives of your local governments, you don’t just sit down and look on; you have to work with your local government chairmen and stakeholders, in the area of security”, the governor told the aides.

Mohammed, who was addressing the inaugural meeting of the state reconstituted executive council yesterday said, “You are my representatives in your own right, we will have to change our style.”

The governor regretted that hoodlums are coming into the state through various local government areas, stressing that “they are conniving with our traditional institutions, leaders and even bad eggs within the security agencies.”

He said the local governments affected by security threats, included, Alkaleri, Toro, Ningi and Ganjuwa among others, and harped on the need for them to work very hard to curtail the menace.

“Everything in this world is about life and property, if you are dead, then there is nothing in it. The fact that we are being mentioned as the most peaceful state in Northern Nigeria is giving us more challenge,” he said.

The governor pointed out that his government is in the opposition and hardly gets things its way, except the little that is being generated in the state and from the federation account.

Mohammed said, “In spite of the fact that Bauchi is the third most populated state in Northern Nigeria, yet the allocation of the state is very low.”