The Edo State governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has commiserated with the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, over the death of his brother, Olajide Sowore.

The younger Sowore was murdered by unknown gunmen on Saturday in Okada, Edo State.

In a statement, Governor Obaseki assured that the state government will work with relevant security agencies to investigate the unfortunate incident, noting that efforts will be intensified to bring the culprits to book.

Olajide Sowore was a student of Pharmacy at the Igbinedion University, Okada.

According to Obaseki, “I commiserate with the Sowore family and the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, over the death of his brother, Olajide Sowore.

“The news of Olajide’s death is heartbreaking and we will make all efforts to bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to justice.

“On behalf of the people and Government of Edo State, I condole with the Sowore family and pray that God will grant all the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”