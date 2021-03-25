ADVERTISEMENT

BY INNEH BARTH, Asaba

Delta state Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has lauded the Federal Government for its cash grant programme for rural women in the state.

Governor Okowa, who was represented by the Commissioner for Women Affairs Community and Social Development, Mrs Flora Alatan, gave the commendation in Asaba during the flag-off of the Federal Governments cash grant for rural women.

Okowa said that the programme was a welcome initiative and that it would help bring succour to the vulnerable women in the rural areas, especially with the devastating effects of the Covid-19 Pandemic on the economy.

He reiterated the need for vulnerable rural women to be assisted with such relief packages and expressed his pleasure at the timely intervention of the programme, which he said, was an added plus to the various women programmes on ground in the state.

The Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Faruk, pointed out how the plight of the less privileged remained a major concern to President Muhammed Buhari.

The minister who was represented by, Alhaji Ali Grema, said that President Buhari was on a mission to eradicate poverty, thus his policy thrust to assist micro business owners to access loans and the trader money programme, before the present cash grants for rural women across the 36 states in the country.

The Executive Assistant to the Governor on special Duties, Girl Child Empowerment, Mrs Bridget Anyafulu ESQ, who is also the state focal person, National Social Investment Programme(NSIP), welcomed the minister and her entourage and urged the beneficiaries to make the best use of the N20,000 grants allotted to each of them.