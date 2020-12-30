ADVERTISEMENT

BY JOSHUA DADA, Osogbo

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has expressed sadness over the death of Professor Femi Odekunle, who was a member of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC).

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, Oyetola said he received news of the demise of the Osun-born professor of Criminology with huge shock, adding that his death was an immense loss to his family and the nation.

He described the deceased as a man of great intellect, insight and impeccable character, just as he also acknowledged his commitment and contributions to the anti-corruption crusade of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Governor Oyetola condoled with Prof. Odekunle’s immediate family, President Buhari, his friends, associates and colleagues on the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC).

He also prayed to God Almighty to repose the soul of the deceased and grant his family and loved ones the strength to bear his demise.