BY ABU NMODU, MINNA

Niger state Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has flagged-off the All Progressives Congress (APC) registration and revalidation exercise for North Central zone.

Governor Bello who is also the chairman of the National Registration and Revalidation Committee (NRRC) of the party also revalidated his membership of APC at the Alkali Mustapha Unit, Central

Ward, Kontagora, Niger state to signify the commencement of the exercise in the zone.

He emphasized that the mandate he received from President Muhammadu

Buhari was to ensure that the exercise was entrenched at the

grassroots, hence all registration would be done at the unit level of

the wards.

The governor stressed that there were teeming youths who had turned 18

years and are willing to join the party saying, “The last time the exercise took place in 2014 and since then we have a few people that left the party and we have so many more that have joined the

party.”

He assured the exercise has the blessings of the National Caretaker Executive Committee of the party and maintained that it is being carried out under a democratic process and in accordance with the party’s constitution.

The chairman NRRC assured that no one will be shut out of the exercise

which he said will be monitored in the entire country to ensure it is carried out justly, devoid of favouritism to any individual or group of persons.

“In any case, registration is a continuous exercise. Normally registration should stop a month before the primaries. It should be open and no one should be left behind, everybody will be carried

along”, he said.

Earlier, Senator Osita Izunaso, North Central coordinator of the exercise who along with the state supervisory chairman, Senator Domingo Obende officiated the process and confirmed the revalidation of APC membership of Governor Sani Bello.

He allayed the fears of party members promising that more materials will be provided for all intending members to get registered while old members will revalidate their membership.

The coordinator disclosed that his team will go round the North Central states to ensure compliance with the laid down rules and regulations guiding the exercise.