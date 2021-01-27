By Tarkaa David |

Chairman North central governors forum Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has commended the appointment of new Service Chiefs by president Muhammadu Buhari.

Governor Sani Bello of Niger State in a congratulatory statement said it was a noble decision by the President to bring in new Service Chiefs to address the lingering security challenges.

Gov Bello charged the new Service Chiefs to deploy all that is needed to exceed the achievements of their predecessors for the benefits of all.

In a statement by the chief press secretary to governor of Niger State Ms Mary Noel-Berje,the NCGF enjoined the new service chiefs to evolve new strategies that will adequately address the security challenges that have bedeviled the region and the country as a whole.

He said Niger State which shares boundary with the North Western region of the Country is suffering from banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling among other criminal activities which many lives have been loss and many people displaced from their ancestral homes.

He said if not curtailed, the situation will breed an unimaginable humanitarian concern which will not be favourable to the society.

He also appreciated the immediate past Service Chiefs for putting in their best in tackling the security challenges in the Country and wish them well in their future undertakings.